Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston closed until further notice

Times Report

“Out of an abundance of caution,” the Trinity Lutheran Church facility is closed for all meetings, gatherings, and worship until further notice. Church officials in making the announcement Friday said they hope the closure will be for a short duration.

Worship on Sunday will be broadcast only at 9 a.m. on KROX Radio, Crookston Cable channel 3, or Facebook LIVE. There will be no in-person worship until further notice.

All JAM (Sunday School) classes will meet via ZOOM until further notice. The 10th grade Parent/Youth/Mentor meeting for Sunday Oct. 11 at 10:15 a.m. will also be done via ZOOM. Impacted people are advised to check their email inbox.