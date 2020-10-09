UPDATE: Man connected to Thursday evening incident in downtown Crookston cited

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Almost an hour after they searched a downtown Crookston building without success Thursday night for a man who allegedly entered an adjacent building in some sort of medical or psychological distress or possibly under the influence of something, Crookston Police were able to locate the man and there is no threat to public safety.

The CPD on Friday identified the man as Andrew Greg Schmiedt, 41, of Crookston. Although it was initially reported that he may have committed a burglary that was later determined to not be the case, and Schmiedt was cited for disorderly conduct. A release from CPD Lt. Darin Selzler indicated Schmiedt was highly intoxicated and may have fallen down a stairwell.

It all started shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday. Two young women who are roommates in an apartment above Wonderful Life Foods on the 100 block of North Main Street downtown, one of them a senior Natural Resources major at the University of Minnesota Crookston from Lake of the Woods, reported that a man entered their apartment building in obvious distress. "He was pretty disassociated," the UMN Crookston student told the Times on the sidewalk in front of True Value Hardware as Crookston Police, the Minnesota State Patrol and Polk County Sheriff's Office, with their K9 unit, searched the building for the individual.

The UMN Crookston student said the man said he was "dying" and repeatedly asked her and her roommate if they were paramedics, and that he appeared to be talking to people who weren't there. Eventually, she said, he exited the building and went into the street and she thought he was going to be struck by a passing vehicle. He subsequently made his way to the building immediately to the south. At some point during the incident, the student's roommate called 911.

Authorities first entered the main entrance on North Main for the individual. Soon, Scott Maves, who owns the building that includes space that many years ago was home to the Upper Deck supper club, arrived and gave authorities advice on places to search in the building. Eventually, officers exited the front of the building and entered from a rear door that led to the basement. After briefly checking another entrance on the south side, they cleared the area around 8 p.m. A few minutes before 9 p.m., the individual later identified as Schmiewas located.

