More clarity on 2 proposed multi-use apartment projects in Crookston on Oct. 12

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

It’s possible that after the Crookston City Council’s Oct. 12 meeting, one proposed multi-use apartment building project being proposed in the community will emerge as a real possibility to become reality.

After a long, sometimes loud and tense debate and discussion at the council’s Sept. 14 meeting regarding the two project proposals, two paths forward for the immediate future were determined:

1. In regarding to the multi-use apartment project proposed by Dakota Commercial, Community Contractors and JLG Architects on and near the former Crookston American Legion site downtown, in response to questions, concerns and complaints from the public at a public hearing that night, the developers were going to be asked to consider modifications to the proposal that wouldn’t significantly diminish parking spots in the area and wouldn’t relocate the current Town Square to the proposed development site.

2. Elliot Steinbrink of West Fargo-based APG Development was going to connect with investors in his firm’s multi-use apartment project development on North Broadway immediately to the south of Casey’s General Store off Fisher Avenue. The project in the fall of 2019 had cleared all of the necessary hurdles but not in time to break ground and pour concrete, so it was put off, likely to the spring of 2020 and possibly longer. But the purchase agreement between APG Development and CHEDA, which owns the parcel, that would have sold the property for $90,000, was never executed, and Steinbrink two weeks ago asked the council why his project was purportedly shelved while the proposed project downtown continued to be pushed forward.

Interim City Administrator Angel Weasner told the council and Mayor Dale Stainbrook this week that Steinbrink’s investors seem to have indicated they’re still interested in pursuing the project but that an updated proposal was not ready in time for the council’s Sept. 28 meeting. It is expected be in the council’s hands prior to their Oct. 12 meeting, though, Weasner said.

CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth said Monday evening he had yet to hear from Steinbrink, but he anticipated connecting with Steinbrink prior to Oct. 12 to discuss the updated proposal.