2nd Crookston food box event is a big draw once again

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

After what was described as one of North Country Food Bank’s most successful mobile food distribution events ever last month in Crookston, a second “Farmers to Families Food Box” event was held Saturday, Sept. 26 in the west parking lot of Crookston High School, and drew a big crowd.

Like the first event in early August, the second event was held from 9 to 11 a.m. and no paperwork was required, nor were there be any income guidelines. In a drive-up, socially distanced event, vehicles form three lines once they pulled into CHS from Fisher Avenue and they made their way toward North Country Food Bank semis, where volunteers placed 20 pounds of protein/meat and dairy products into their trunks, hatchbacks or pickup beds.

In addition to NCFB, partners included Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Polk County, USDA, and Crookston Public Schools.

Tri-Valley Transportation Programs provided free transportation to and from the event.

The August event distributed 37,200 pounds of food. Vehicles lined up on Fisher Avenue all the way to Casey’s General Store, with the Crookston Police Department providing traffic control.