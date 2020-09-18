2nd food box distribution event scheduled in Crookston on Saturday, Sept. 26

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

After what was described as one of North Country Food Bank’s most successful mobile food distribution events ever last month in Crookston, a second “Farmers to Families Food Box” event has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 in Crookston, in the west parking lot of Crookston High School.

Like the first event in early August, the second event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and no paperwork will be required, nor will there be any income guidelines. In a drive-up, socially distanced event, vehicles will form a line and drive into the parking lot and volunteers will place a box containing 20 pounds of protein and dairy items.

In addition to NCFB, partners include Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Polk County, USDA, and Crookston Public Schools.

Tri-Valley Transportation Programs has also announced that for this second food box event, free rides will be provided within Crookston. To schedule a ride, call 281-0700 by Friday, Sept. 25.

The August event distributed 37,200 pounds of food. Vehicles lined up on Fisher Avenue all the way to Casey’s General Store, with the Crookston Police Department providing traffic control.