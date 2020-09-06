First day of Ernotte Hiller Memorial Labor Day Tournament wrapping up at Minakwa

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

It was a windy one for the first day of matches in the 2020 Ernotte Hiller Memorial Labor Day Golf Tournament at Minakwa Golf Course in Crookston. And everyone knows stiff north winds are blowing in temperatures that will linger in the lower-50s with cloudy skies on Labor Day, when the tournament wraps up.

Championship Flight quarterfinal matches included:

Scott Lindgren vs. Scott Sanders

Mark Lyczewski vs. Brian Bekkala

Eric Schultz vs. Brad Heppner

Jason Thompson vs. Rylin Petry

While Thompson had already defeated Petry 6 and 5, the other three quarterfinal matches were on the home stretch as of this writing. There are several other flights as well pitting players in matches who didn't qualify for the Championship Flight or were placed in a flight with players possessing a similar handicap. Tee times will begin at 8 a.m. on Labor Day.

Update: The Championship Flight semifinals are now set: Scott Lindgren will take on Mark Lyczewski in one bracket, and Eric Schultz will tee off against Jason Thompson in the other bracket. Their tee time is 9:02 a.m.