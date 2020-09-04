City of Crookston nears agreement with new administrator, Amy Finch

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

A special Crookston City Council meeting has been scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and on the agenda is a contract agreement with Amy Finch, who after being interviewed with three other finalists for city administrator around three weeks ago, accepted the job offer pending agreement on a contract.

Interim City Administrator Angel Weasner, in the City of Crookston weekly brief released Friday, indicated that negotiations with Finch are nearing completion.

The City's advertising of the position included an annual salary window of $96,000 to $124,000.

Finch is currently the city clerk in Ottawa, Kansas. She has two school-aged sons.