Ribbon-cutting celebrates new First Community Credit Union facility in Crookston

First Community Credit Union's celebration of its new facility continued Wednesday evening with the ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the branch's new location off University Avenue and at the corner of Sahlstrom Drive.

Grand opening events continue(d) Thursday with a free "community lunch" served in social distanced fashion at the new facility, with serving getting underway at 11:30 a.m.

Jamestown, North Dakota-based FCCU merged with Agassiz Federal Credit Union, with a location in downtown Crookston, and soon after decided to construct a new facility on Crookston's north end, where Pizza Hut and then two Mexican restaurants once stood, until the building was severely damaged by fire. The building was subsequently demolished to make way for the new FCCU facility.

This new, nearly 4,000 square foot facility, located at the corner of University Avenue and Sahlstrom Drive, has two drive-up lanes, a drive-up ATM, several offices, a waiting area for members, conference room and other upgraded features to allow FCCU to better serve its members.

"We are so excited to be in our new facility and we look forward to serving our members in Crookston and beyond," said Dana Jonsson, Crookston branch manager.

After Wednesday's ribbon-cutting, attendees were able to enjoy some food and were able to tour the new facility in small, socially distanced groups. Among the things they saw adorning the walls inside were photographs taken by Andy Hall, who owns Sweetlight Gallery in downtown Crookston.

"We love that we were able to enhance this beautiful facility with works by a local artist," Jonsson said.