Third Week of August in Crookston more than just events, there were winners and prizes, too
The third week of August in Crookston is now over, but not first without naming winners of the contests and giveaways held by sponsors/organizers and the Ox Cart Days festival committee.
• Kid’s Lemonade Stand Contest: Best Tasting Lemonade - Back the Blue/Support the Crookston Police Department at Longtin Agency, Best Decorations - “John Deere” lemonade stand on Eickhof Boulevard, People’s Choice - “All American” lemonade stand on Barrette/Central. All participants will also receive a prize donated by Dairy Queen of Crookston.
• Virtual Scavenger Hunt Contest: Monday - Julian and Angel Rodriguez, Tuesday - Pam Stainbrook, Wednesday - Delta Hodgson, Thursday - Bridget Renae, Overall winner - Bridget Renae. All winners received gift certificates from Crookston restaurants.
• Shop Local gift card giveaway: Gary and Candy Wise won a gift card from Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream of Crookston, Lynn Balstad won a gift card from Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, Brian Christianson won a gift certificate from Crookston True Value Hardware, Dennis Schulz won a gift card from NAPA Crookston Welding, and Miguel Jimenez won a gift card from Crookston Ampride.
• Golden Eagle Classic Cruise Night: Best Dressed Golden Eagle - Jeanie Hiller, Best Yard/Driveway Decor - Benedictine Living Community (Villa St. Vincent) with an “I Am Crookston” theme, Best Maroon and Gold - Pam Ecklund and family.
• Crookston Eye Clinic Outdoor Eyewear Showcase: Ranger Shooting glasses - Nick G, Ranger Hat - Keith K, Ranger Hat - Garett B, Swimming Goggles - Shealee C, Wiley X glasses with golf lenses - Robert G, Wiley X tee shirt - Craig E, Wiley X tee shirt - Julian G, Wiley X tee shirt - Richard G, Wiley X tee shirt - Veronica, Wiley X tee shirt - Kari M, Wiley X tee shirt - Isabella, Upland tee shirt - Missy R, Nike Duffle bag - Mary Jane B, Ski Goggles - Cathy F, BMW Men's sunglasses - Katie S, Julbo kid’s sunglasses - Lainey N, Julbo kid’s sunglasses - Tanner W, Choice of julbo suns - Catelyn N, Upland Sunglasses - Jessica S, Tura women’s sunglasses - Cindy E, LAMB women’s sunglasses - Kari O, Ted Baker women’s sunglasses - Becky G, Echo Dot - Kathryn P.
• Medallion Hunt: Amanda Chandler of Crookston received $200 cash from sponsors Crookston Times and University of Minnesota Crookston Admissions Office.