State announces $122M in water, infrastructure loans/grants to 24 cities

The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) has announced $122 million in loans and grants in the first half of 2020 for water and infrastructure projects in 24 communities throughout Minnesota.

Three area recipients include the cities of Ada, Fertile and Gary.

“COVID-19 hasn’t postponed the need for Minnesotans to protect one of our most prized natural resources, our water,” explained PFA Chair and Commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Steve Grove. “These 24 projects will help local communities protect their waterways and prepare for future economic growth.”

The PFA administers and oversees the financial management of three revolving loan funds and other programs that help local units of government construct facilities for clean water, drinking water, and transportation infrastructure projects.

The round of PFA funding awards announced today includes $63 million from the Clean Water Revolving Fund, $47 million from the Drinking Water Revolving Fund, $4.4 million from the Water Infrastructure Funding program, $4.2 million from the Point Source Implementation Grant (PSIG) program, $1.8 million from the Transportation Revolving Loan Fund, and $2.1 million from legislative appropriations.

Additional funding was provided by the USDA Office of Rural Development, the DEED Small Cities Development Program, and local sources. Total funding from all sources for these projects was $133 million.

Here are the details on the three area projects:

• Ada, $1,975,734: Replacement of aging sanitary sewer lines and water mains.

• Fertile, $311,558: Water main replacement and hydrant extension.

• Gary, $3,596,000: Improvements to the city's drinking water system including two new wells, treatment plant improvements, water main looping, and a new 50,000 gallon tower.

The Fertile project is in State Rep. Deb Kiel’s legislative district. The Crookston Republican’s office released a statement on the funding for Fertile:

"I am glad to see this funding go towards this incredibly important project in the City of Fertile," Kiel said. "The PFA is a great asset to communities across Minnesota and I have been proud to support it throughout my time at the Legislature. This latest award announcement will be a great benefit to the people of Fertile and other communities across the state."

The Minnesota PFA provides financing and technical assistance to help communities build and maintain infrastructure that protects public health and the environment and promotes economic growth. Since its inception in 1987, the PFA has financed over $5 billion in public infrastructure projects in communities throughout Minnesota. Read more on the PFA website.