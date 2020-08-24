SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crookston Classic Cruisers held Cruise Night Thursday, Car Show at the Crookston Inn Saturday

Times Report
Cars parked at the Crookston Inn during Saturday's Classic Cruisers Car Show

The “Third Week of August Events” schedule included two events involving the Crookston Classic Cruisers. Saturday, their car show on Saturday filled the parking lot of the Crookston Inn & Convention Center and featured trivia, raffle drawings, music and more.

Two days prior, on Thursday evening, Aug. 20, the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagle Classic Cruise around the community had around 30 cruisers parading by locations that were either hosting tailgate gatherings or were otherwise decorated in maroon and gold.

A car show attendee checks what's underneath the hood