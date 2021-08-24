Model train back on track at Polk County Museum

Times Report

Crookston Times

The whistle of a locomotive can be heard loud and clear at the Polk County Historical Society Museum in Crookston and their model train has been restored and is back on track.

Dick Drecksler of Crookston began collecting model trains in 1940 and this model was 20 years in the making. For 14 years it was on display in the Great Northern depot in Crookston.

In the late 1950’s and early 1960’s during the Christmas season it was displayed in various storefront windows in Crookston and made its first run at the museum in the spring of 1962.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. There is no admission charge.