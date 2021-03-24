Mystery mural at Polk County Museum

Times Report

Crookston Times

Last week, it was a mysterious lamp at the Polk County Museum in Crookston that the Polk County Historical Society was seeking information on. This week, it’s a mysterious mural at the museum.

This mural was found in storage at the museum. It depicts the history of Crookston from the Ice Age to presumably the 1950s. Since the flag on it has 48 stars, it was probably painted prior to 1959. There’s a river and a train of ox carts in about the center.

The former Polk County Courthouse and Mount St. Benedict Monastery and the dome on the Carnegie Library are visible on the far right side. The colors are still vibrant. It appears to be tempera paint on plywood, assembled in sections to about 12 feet wide.

“It’s not signed or dated. We don’t know who did it or when it was done or why,” said PCHS President Anne Muir.

If anyone has any information on this mural or knows who painted it, they are encouraged to email Muir at imamuir@hotmail.com or contact PCHS Secretary Twylla Altepeter at the Fertile Journal at 945-6120 or fertilejournal@hwy32publishing.com.