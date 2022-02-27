UMN Crookston Blood Drive brings 33 volunteers

Times Report

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston hosted a blood drive February 7 with Vitalant at the university which helped collect a total of 31 units of blood products for patients in need. A total of 33 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 27 individuals were able to successfully donate. A total of five donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 13 people who volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Nan Widseth, who coordinated the drive, and SAAC, UMC Wellness Center, and UMC Health Services which sponsored the blood drive, as well as others who assisted with the drive: Sarah Morgan and Kathy Castillo.

"Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases," said Vitalant in a media release. "Blood is only usable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Winter has challenges with the threat of weather/travel and planning, but the winter weather is no wonderland for hospital patients who depend on blood to keep them healthy and alive."

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at www.donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health