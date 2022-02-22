Danelle Trandem is RiverView Health’s 2021 Employee of the Year

RiverView Health

The news is out - not only is Danelle Trandem an amazing activities assistant at RiverView Memory Care, but she's also RiverView Health's 2021 Employee of the Year!

"I wasn't expecting to receive Employee of the Year," she shared. "I was shocked! I'm honored to work for such a great company."

Trandem, who went to nursing school, has worked at Memory Care for 5 1/2 years. She began as the interim activities director, serving for a year before a permanent team member was placed in the position. She then stepped into the role again while the director was on medical leave. It's easy to understand why Trandem was recognized for her willingness to help whenever and wherever needed.

In her regular role as activities assistant, Trandem keeps residents engaged in fun, therapeutic activities. "I enjoy what I do and work to make each resident's stay at the Care Center enjoyable. I'm looking forward to the years to come at RiverView."

A Crookston native, Trandem is the daughter of Scott and Cathy and sister to two younger siblings, Amanda and Luke. She enjoys fishing, hunting, and anything outside in her free time. Spending time with family, friends, and boyfriend Emmanuel are also favorite activities. Her Beagle, Doc, also ranks high on her list, and she enjoys walking Doc and taking him to the dog park.

"It's been a busy year for health care workers," she shared. "But I really like my job and look forward to coming to work and seeing the residents and their families."