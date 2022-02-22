Care and Share receives RiverView’s 'Reaching Out to Serve' Award

RiverView Health

The Care and Share of Crookston is not just a homeless shelter. The Care and Share offers personalized care plans through various programs to assist clients with employment, life skills, and mental and physical health while they seek permanent housing. For those contributions and more, the Care and Share was recently named RiverView Health’s 2021 Reaching Out to Serve Award recipient.

For over 30 years, RiverView has recognized individuals, groups, and programs with the Reaching Out to Serve Award. The award symbolizes RiverView’s mission of serving the region while demonstrating innovativeness voluntary of self-initiated efforts and improving the access, quality, or cost-effectiveness of healthcare.

The qualities of the Care and Share check off all the boxes for the honor. Not only does the Crookston entity serve warm meals from the soup kitchen and provide clothing, back-to-school supplies, diapers, and other emergency needs, it also is responsible for establishing a food shelf. After the North Country Food Bank relocated to East Grand Forks, the Care and Share started the New hope Food Shelf to help support the Crookston community.

Upon receiving the honor, Care and Share Executive Director Brian Halos thanked his staff of 12, the “very dedicated’’ board, the volunteers, and the people served by the organization.

“Thank you to the residents. They help make this place tick too,’’ he shared. “We have a lot of residents who volunteer to chip in and do various jobs. They really help us out.’’

For more information on services at the Care and Share or ways to help the organization, call 281.2644.