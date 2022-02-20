Nancy Capistran Receives RiverView Auxiliary’s Heart and Soul Award

RiverView Health

RiverView Auxiliary members do so much to enhance the exceptional care given at RiverView Health. From running the very popular Limited Addition Gift Shop to keeping employees and visitors fed through healthy snacks in the vending machines, Auxiliary members make RiverView Health a better place. One Auxiliary member, in particular, was recently recognized for her volunteerism. That volunteer is Nancy Capistran, awarded the Alta Hermodson Heart and Soul Award for her dedication to the Auxiliary and RiverView.

The Alta Hermodson Heart and Soul Award is given annually to a RiverView volunteer(s) who exemplifies the Auxiliary’s mission of volunteerism and service to RiverView Health, just as Alta Hermodson did. Hermodson was involved in her church, library, hospital, and museum. She truly gave of herself and volunteered at places she believed; therefore, the award was created in her honor in 2003.

Capistran is a long-time volunteer in the Gift Shop and serves on the Auxiliary Board. She has organized and helped with many of the Auxiliary fundraisers. Recently, she helped write a grant for the Auxiliary’s purchase of a new vending machine. The Auxiliary received a $4,000 grant for the new machine that is in place for patient and staff use and raises funds for Auxiliary projects.

“Nancy is a dedicated volunteer and has a positive attitude that reflects on everyone around her,’’ shared Community Relations Specialist Carrie Bergquist. “Nancy is the perfect example of a giving, loving person. She gives with her heart, talents, and time. She is always there to help everyone.’’

Outside of RiverView volunteering, Capistran has served on many community boards and is active in many organizations on the state and local levels. She is also an active member of her church.

“Nancy’s unselfish volunteerism is an asset to RiverView Auxiliary and RiverView Hospital,’’ Bergquist reported. “She is very deserving of this award, and it would make Alta very proud to see such a dedicated individual receiving this award in her name.’’

If you are interested in joining the RiverView Auxiliary, contact Bergquist at 281.9535.