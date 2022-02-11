Benedictine Crookston named training site for CNAs

Times Report

Minnesota has launched a tuition-free program to train, hire nursing assistants at long-term care facilities and Benedictine Living Community in Crookston answered the call to be a training site for future Certified Nursing Assistants.

"We are hoping to attract new talent into the health care field; as with this initiative we can offer prospective students an additional $200 for purchasing scrubs and necessary supplies." states Human Resources Director Lindsey Erdmann. "In addition if students want to work for us, we pay them throughout the class and start their orientation immediately upon hire."

"Plus we have up to $2000 in sign on bonuses for Nursing Assistants," Erdmann added. "It is a win-win for everyone. The Governor's initiative is for a very limited time offer so we hope people will respond now."

To learn more search Benedictine Living Crookston visit www.benedictineliving.org/crookston-mn and go through "contact us" to learn more about the free class or apply on the Career tab directly.