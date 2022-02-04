American Crystal awards RiverView Foundation $5K for Giving Hearts Day campaign

Times Report

Crookston Times

American Crystal Sugar recently awarded RiverView Foundation a check for $5,000 to help with their Giving Hearts Day Campaign. RiverView Foundation counts on grants and charitable support from donors – both individuals and businesses – to help ensure that they can continue to provide necessary access to quality health care services here in the Crookston area.

"This grant will go towards helping RiverView Foundation in the purchase of two very much needed pieces of equipment in the Emergency Room," said American Crystal. "A new automated medication dispensing system and a portable ultrasound machine specific to the rapid assessment of heart and abdominal injury of trauma patients."

"American Crystal supports the RiverView Foundation and thanks them for their various services they provide to the community."