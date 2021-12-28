Minnesota passes 1 million positive COVID cases

Times Report

Crookston Times

The State of Minnesota has surpassed one million positive COVID-19 cases with a total of 1,010,225 cumulative positive cases including reinfections reported as of 4 a.m. on December 27. Minnesota has also had 10,399 COVID-related deaths (cumulative) as of their last report.

Of the positive cases, 977,944 cases were reported as no longer needing isolation. Those cases represent individuals with confirmed or probable COVID-19 who no longer need to self-isolate. The Minnesota Department of Health does not track cases over time to determine whether they have fully recovered. Cases no longer needing isolation do not include those who have died.

There have been 50,345 hospitalizations so far from COVID with 9,873 in the intensive care unit. The group with the most positive cases are those 20-24 years of age plus more females than males have been infected.

Additionally, COVID tests numbers have crossed over 16 million with almost 14 million completed PCR tests and over 2 million antigen tests.

In Polk County, there have been 6,343 total positive COVID cases (both confirmed and probable) and 91 total COVID-related deaths as of 4 a.m. on Dec. 27.