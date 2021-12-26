RiverView Recovery Center offers telehealth option for chemical health assessments

RiverView Health

In an effort to increase accessibility to treatment options, RiverView Recovery Center offer chemical health assessments, also known as Minnesota Rule 25, on a telehealth basis over the Zoom application.

A chemical health assessment is the first step in receiving treatment and is often a requirement for those in the court system. The assessment helps determine whether the individual needs treatment and if so, what type of treatment will be most beneficial.

Telehealth assessments are provided at various times and on various days, originating from all four of the RiverView Recovery locations (Crookston, East Grand Forks, Thief River Falls, and Roseau). The assessment takes approximately two hours and is done by licensed staff.

RiverView Recovery Center accepts most insurances, credit/debit cards, check, or cash. Discounts may apply. For more information on a chemical health assessment or other services offered over telehealth at RiverView Recovery Center, call 281-9511.