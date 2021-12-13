Polk County Public Health on STI testing and prevention

Polk County Public Health

Submitted

Polk-Norman-Mahnomen Community Health Services emphasizes the importance of Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) prevention and testing as a part of your overall health. Did you know that some STI testing can be done with a simple urine sample and screening for HIV, Hepatitis C & Syphilis is a simple finger poke?

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that 1 in 5 people in the United States have an STI. Nearly half (45.5%) of new STI infections occur in young people ages 15-24.

In Minnesota, STI’s remain at extremely high levels. Chlamydia remains the #1 reported STI in the state with 21,942 cases in 2020. This was an 11% decrease from 2019 but with testing and services disrupted from the COVID-19 pandemic it is not a clear representation of data. Gonorrhea remains the #2 reported STI with 10,217 cases in 2020 which was a 27% increase from 2019 in reported cases. Syphilis cases overall decreased in 2020 by 3% with 1,093 total cases. Despite the overall decline, Mahnomen County has seen an increase in 2020 and 2021. Currently, 8 cases have been reported in 2021 which is an increase from 6 reported in 2020 and 2 reported cases in 2019.

Getting yourself tested for STI’s is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health. It is quick, simple, and confidential!

For confidential information about sexually transmitted infections, birth control options and affordable clinic services contact Polk County Public Health. Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Testing is available by appointment. This is a confidential, low to no cost service. Please call 218-281-3385 to make an appointment. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.