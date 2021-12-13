Governor Walz announces Pfizer boosters available for Minnesota teens ages 16 and 17

Times Report

Crookston Times

Governor Walz recently announced that Minnesota teens ages 16 and 17 are now able to get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose, following an expansion of eligibility by federal public health officials.

All Minnesotans 16 and 17 years old who finished their primary series of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago should get their Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. While officials allow "mixing and matching" COVID-19 vaccine boosters for adults age 18 and older, individuals who are 16 and 17 years of age can only receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as their booster dose. Pfizer remains the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for this age group. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently only authorized for adults age 18 and older.

Walz also announced that Minnesota has vaccinated more than 25% of children 5 to 11 years old in just the first month of eligibility for this age group. The report on that day showed more than 128,000 Minnesotans ages 5-11 have rolled up their sleeves and received at least one vaccine dose.

All eligible Minnesotans can find a booster shot near them online at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.