Dr. Jude Ochiobi begins internal medicine practice at RiverView Health

RiverView Health is excited to welcome Dr. Jude Ochiobi to its medical staff. Dr. Ochiobi will practice in Crookston and Red Lake Falls. He joins fellow Internal Medicine specialists Dr. Bosun Fashoro and Dr. Maneesh Kanal.

A graduate of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria, Dr. Ochiobi completed an Internal Medicine Residency at Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL. He also holds a Master of Public Health Degree from Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada. In addition, he is a commissioned officer in the United States Army Reserve Medical Corps.

Dr. Ochiobi has particular interests in preventative care and sports medicine.

In his spare time, Dr. Ochiobi enjoys reading motivational books, reviewing medical cases in online literature, and participating in humanitarian services. He appreciates learning about different cultures and making friends from diverse backgrounds. A sports enthusiast, he participated in track and field while completing his undergraduate degree.

To make an appointment with Dr. Ochiobi, call the RiverView Clinic - Crookston at 281.9595 or RiverView Clinic - Red Lake Falls at 253.4606.