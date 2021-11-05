RiverView to offer COVID vaccinations for children 5+ starting Nov. 11

Submitted by RiverView Health

RiverView will offer a variety of vaccination clinics in Crookston next week, including the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age on Tuesday. The vaccine is the first pediatric COVID vaccine authorized for use in this country. The pediatric vaccine is one-third of the size of the adult vaccine dose; children will get two injections containing 10 micrograms of antigen given 21 days apart.

The following COVID and influenza vaccine clinics will be held at RiverView next week:

Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Pfizer Vaccination Clinic for 12+ & Influenza Vaccination Clinic

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 12 and older in need of the first, second or booster vaccination. You must be 18 or older to receive the Pfizer booster and have had your second COVID vaccination at least six months prior.

Influenza vaccinations will also be available during these hours. You can get a COVID vaccine and influenza vaccine at the same appointment.

Thursday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Moderna Vaccination Clinic for 18+ & Influenza Vaccination Clinic

The Moderna vaccine will be available to anyone 18 and older in need of the first, second or booster vaccination.

Influenza vaccinations will also be available during these hours. You can get a COVID vaccine and flu vaccine at the same appointment.

Thursday, Nov. 11 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Pfizer Vaccination Clinic for children 5-11

Influenza vaccinations will also be available for children 5-11 during this time. You can get a COVID vaccine and influenza vaccine at the same appointment.

Walk-ins will not be accepted. To make an appointment, call 281.9595.