COVID booster shots available at RiverView and Altru

Times Report

Crookston Times

RiverView Health will hold COVID-19 and/or influenza vaccine clinics in Crookston on the following dates:

• Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinics, as well as the booster. You can get a COVID vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same appointment.

You must be 12 or older to receive the COVID vaccine. If you need the COVID booster, you must be 18 or older and your second COVID vaccine must have been given at least six months ago.

Walk-ins will not be accepted. To make an appointment, call 218.281.9595.

Altru Clinic

A single booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may be administered, at least 6 months after completion of the primary series, to individuals:

• 65 years of age and older

• 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19

• 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2

NOTE: At this time, Altru Clinic Crookston is not offering Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Boosters. Patients who have had Moderna or Johnson & Johnson for their initial dose(s) are able to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 Booster dose.

Please call Altru Clinic Crookston at 218.281.9100 to schedule your COVID-19 Pfizer Booster. For a list of available COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Polk County, visit Polk County Public Health’s website.

Each of the available COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) may be paired with another as a booster in eligible people following completion of the primary

vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine.

“With COVID-19 infections prevalent in our community, expanding access to booster doses will protect individuals who are at greatest risk for severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19,” said Heather Strandell, Director of Primary Care Operations at Altru. “Please consider getting vaccinated, and a booster dose, as a safeguard for your health.”

COVID-19 Booster Doses are available at any primary care clinics, and upon request at

upcoming flu shot clinics. Please bring proof of your completed COVID vaccine series to your appointment.