COVID-19 vaccine booster shots Q&A with Polk County Public Health

Submitted by Polk County Public Health

Recently, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommended a single dose booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines in certain populations.

Who should get a booster shot? The CDC recommends booster shots for individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and are in the following groups, are eligible for a booster shot 6 months or more after completing their initial series:

• 65 years of age and older

• 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19

• 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19

Individuals who are 18 and older who received an initial dose of Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine, are eligible for a booster shot two or more months after receiving their initial dose.

It is important to note, the CDC’s recommendations now allow for mix and match dosing for booster shots. Eligible individuals may choose their COVID-19 booster, regardless of what vaccine they originally received.

Where can I get a COVID-19 booster shot? If you are eligible and would like a Moderna booster shot contact your local pharmacy or register for an upcoming vaccine clinic on the Polk County Public Health website. At this time, Altru Clinic in Crookston and Sanford Health in East Grand Forks will not be offering Moderna booster shots, but instead preparing for the anticipated Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval of COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

If you are eligible and would like a Pfizer booster shot contact your health care provider, local pharmacy or visit the Polk County Public Health website to register for an upcoming vaccine clinic.

Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus. While boosters increase protection for those who need it, people who are fully vaccinated continue to have good protection against severe illness and hospitalization.

Polk County Public Health is encouraging everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines may be authorized for children ages 5-11 in the coming weeks. Plan ahead and talk to your child’s primary provider if you have questions about vaccinating your child.

For more information about booster eligibility, visit the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p1021-covid-booster.html?fbclid=IwAR3W7qWmMTxPPqX-MEzSLFqS-Cp4weMBXjE_y9zagiH3tIJAPsKpI5jIT1c

If you have further questions, please contact the Polk County Public Health COVID-19 Line at 218.281.3385.

Learn more: Visit the Polk County Coronavirus Response Hub (https://coronavirus-response-pcg.hub.arcgis.com/), the Minnesota Department of Health (https://www.health.state.mn.us/) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/) websites for more COVID-19 information. Follow Polk County Public Health on social media for local updates.