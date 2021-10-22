Community COVID-19 rapid testing available again at Crookston Armory

Times Report

Crookston Times

Governor Walz recently announced a new Community COVID-19 Rapid (Antigen) Testing Site in Polk County and, with the support of the National Guard, the state launched a site at the Crookston Armory.

Testing at the state’s new rapid testing site is recommended for symptomatic individuals and is open to community members with or without insurance. While walk-ins are welcome, people seeking testing at this site can make an appointment here: https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp?fbclid=IwAR1kQjcs2B2-b_U8AZK6ytK9Sp_zp77c-CwRRdHvamhvmQty88-6MngjprM

Rapid test results will be available within approximately 1-3 hours of processing.

Crookston Rapid Testing Site:

Crookston Armory

1801 University Ave

Crookston, MN 56716

Thursday – Friday

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Testing is free at all of the state’s community testing sites. Participants that have health insurance will be asked for their insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf.

For more information, visit https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp?fbclid=IwAR1kQjcs2B2-b_U8AZK6ytK9Sp_zp77c-CwRRdHvamhvmQty88-6MngjprM