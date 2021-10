Times Report

Crookston Times

The Auxiliary of Benedictine Living Community/Villa St. Vincent & The Summit of Crookston is looking for new members. Their next meeting will be held November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center.

Current projects that will be discussed include the Angel Tree and Light Up A Life.

For more information, contact Auxiliary President Diane Seddon at 281-3424.