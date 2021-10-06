RiverView ranks 59 on list of Best Places to Work in Healthcare

Submitted by RiverView Health

Crookston Times

Once again, Modern Healthcare has named RiverView Health one of the 150 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This year, RiverView ranked 59 in the 2021 Healthcare Providers and Insurers category.

“This is now the fifth straight year that our employees have ranked their employer as one of the best in the nation,’’ reported Carrie Michalski, RiverView President/CEO. “Pretty amazing for this little hospital on the prairie to be among the nation’s leaders in great places to work.’’

In its 14th year, the nationwide recognition program honors workplaces throughout the healthcare industry that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products, and services. Modern Healthcare - a leader in healthcare business news, research, and data - partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, including an extensive, voluntary, anonymous employee survey to benchmark standings against other health care facilities across the country.

“Prioritizing our employees is a key part of the RiverView culture,’’ Michalski shared. “It starts with the commitment by our community-led governing board and the expectations they set. The ranking is always a validation of the work we do every day. However, the greatest reward is another survey from our employees full of data that validated the great things we have accomplished and our employees want to continue. Just as importantly, our employees share where they see the opportunities for us to improve. We take those items and implement changes that can further improve RiverView as a great place to work.’’

Currently, RiverView employs 365 people and is the largest employer in Crookston.

“The RiverView team is amazing,’’ Michalski continued. “Our employees have so much talent and passion for the work they do. When we ask, they are very candid in giving the feedback we need to improve the organization.

“To say that healthcare workers have been under immense pressures and strain over the last 18 months would be an understatement; this makes this year’s data even more valuable. We know that as everyone works through healing from the traumas of the pandemic, it will take new resources, new approaches, and new solutions. RiverView remains committed to evolving and remaining a great place to work.’’