RiverView Health tightens visitor policies

Submitted by RiverView Health

Crookston Times

Due to increasing transmission of COVID-19, RSV, and other respiratory infections, RiverView Health is tightening up its visitor policies to reduce the potential for transmission.

Effective now, the revised visitor policy includes the following:

• Screening and Masking

• Visitors will be screened prior to visiting following current guidelines.

• Visitors must wear a mask at all times when in the facility. Visitors will be provided a surgical mask to wear (preferred), or may wear their own cloth mask.

Anyone with symptoms of a respiratory infection such as a cough, shortness of breath, or fever should not visit hospital patients and should not accompany patients to appointments.

Hospital

Visiting hours are from 8 am to 8 pm daily. Visitors must be 12 years of age and older. Each patient is allowed one designated visitor that needs to remain consistent throughout stay. A one-time change out will be considered by the care team on a case-by-case review.

Pediatric patients may have both parents or guardians as designated visitors.

Each patient is allowed one caregiver overnight upon approval of the care team. A one-time change out will be considered by the care team on a case-by-case review.

Obstetrics (OB) patient visitors can include the newborn’s immediate family (including support person(s) and siblings 12 years of age and older).

Patients in isolation for COVID-19 will have no in-person visitors due to potential exposure risk. Phone and video visits will be arranged.

For patients at end-of-life, an individualized visitation plan will be made in coordination with the care team.

Clinic, Emergency Department, Surgery, and Outpatient Appointments

Each patient is allowed one visitor during visit/appointment.

Pediatric patients may have both parents or guardians with them during visit/appointment.