RiverView Health tightens visitor policies
Due to increasing transmission of COVID-19, RSV, and other respiratory infections, RiverView Health is tightening up its visitor policies to reduce the potential for transmission.
Effective now, the revised visitor policy includes the following:
• Screening and Masking
• Visitors will be screened prior to visiting following current guidelines.
• Visitors must wear a mask at all times when in the facility. Visitors will be provided a surgical mask to wear (preferred), or may wear their own cloth mask.
Anyone with symptoms of a respiratory infection such as a cough, shortness of breath, or fever should not visit hospital patients and should not accompany patients to appointments.
Hospital
Visiting hours are from 8 am to 8 pm daily. Visitors must be 12 years of age and older. Each patient is allowed one designated visitor that needs to remain consistent throughout stay. A one-time change out will be considered by the care team on a case-by-case review.
Pediatric patients may have both parents or guardians as designated visitors.
Each patient is allowed one caregiver overnight upon approval of the care team. A one-time change out will be considered by the care team on a case-by-case review.
Obstetrics (OB) patient visitors can include the newborn’s immediate family (including support person(s) and siblings 12 years of age and older).
Patients in isolation for COVID-19 will have no in-person visitors due to potential exposure risk. Phone and video visits will be arranged.
For patients at end-of-life, an individualized visitation plan will be made in coordination with the care team.
Clinic, Emergency Department, Surgery, and Outpatient Appointments
Each patient is allowed one visitor during visit/appointment.
Pediatric patients may have both parents or guardians with them during visit/appointment.