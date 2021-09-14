RiverView Health changing Type 2 diabetes group meetings to Zoom due to COVID
Submitted by RiverView Health
Crookston Times
Unfortunately, due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, RiverView is changing its monthly Type 2 Diabetes Support Group meetings to Zoom meetings.
The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 diabetes and their family members. New members are always welcome. The following dates have been set for the remainder of 2021:
· Wednesday, Sept. 15
· Wednesday, Oct. 20
· Wednesday, Nov. 17
· Wednesday, Dec. 15
The link to join via computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84896788459
Toll-Free number for those not using a computer: 888.788.0099.
For more information, please contact Laura Slaathaug, RD at lslaathaug@riverviewhealth.org or call 218.281.9589.