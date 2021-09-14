RiverView Health changing Type 2 diabetes group meetings to Zoom due to COVID

Submitted by RiverView Health

Crookston Times

Unfortunately, due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, RiverView is changing its monthly Type 2 Diabetes Support Group meetings to Zoom meetings.

The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 diabetes and their family members. New members are always welcome. The following dates have been set for the remainder of 2021:

· Wednesday, Sept. 15

· Wednesday, Oct. 20

· Wednesday, Nov. 17

· Wednesday, Dec. 15

The link to join via computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84896788459

Toll-Free number for those not using a computer: 888.788.0099.

For more information, please contact Laura Slaathaug, RD at lslaathaug@riverviewhealth.org or call 218.281.9589.