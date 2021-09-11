Dr. Lauren Rose Begins Family Medicine, OB Practice at RiverView Health

Submitted

Crookston Times

RiverView Health is excited to welcome Dr. Lauren Rose to its medical staff.

A native of Indianapolis, IN, Dr. Rose specializes in Family Medicine with Obstetrics. She received her DO at Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Indianapolis. She completed her residency at Community Hospital East Family Medicine Residency Program, Indianapolis, and her Obstetrics fellowship at Beaumont Health Wayne in Westland, MI.

Dr. Rose and her husband Davin have three children: Naomi (6), Elijah (3), and Lydia (11 months). The family also has two German Shepherds, Remi and Zoey, and a cat, Jasmine. The family recently moved to Crookston.

"I am very excited to begin my practice at RiverView Health," she shared. "As a family medicine physician, I am uniquely positioned to see and enjoy so many different milestones in my patients’ lives from birth to starting school for the first time to pregnancy to celebrating the aging process. I look forward to caring for the community which we will call home, and I look forward to developing new relationships with colleagues at RiverView and the people of Crookston."

Dr. Rose joins Dr. Erik Kanten, Family Medicine with Obstetrics, and Dr. Kari Wessman, OB/GYN, as part of RiverView’s obstetrics team providing prenatal, labor and delivery, and cesarean delivery care. Dr. Rose will practice in Crookston and Red Lake Falls.

To make an appointment with Dr. Rose, call the RiverView Clinic at 281.9595.