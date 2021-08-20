RiverView Health to offer free prostate screenings September 1

Submitted by RiverView Health

Crookston Times

Every 15 minutes an American man dies from prostate cancer. That’s a little more than 93 deaths per day and about 34,000 deaths per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the statistics are staggering, there is hope. Early detection is saving lives.

Area men ages 50-75, with no previous history of prostate cancer, are encouraged to attend a free prostate screening event at RiverView Health, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 3:30-5:30 pm. This is the ninth year for the free screenings, made possible with funding through the RiverView Foundation, including proceeds raised at the recent Golf Classic.

Finding prostate cancer when it is still at an early stage offers the best hope for living cancer-free for years to come. Recent research shows the five-year survival rate for all men with prostate cancer is nearly 100 percent. The relative 10-year survival rate is 98 percent, and 96 percent for 15 years.

While men who have prostate cancer can remain symptomless for years, the following issues may be signs of the cancer:

• Frequent urination or can’t urinate

• Trouble starting or holding back urination

• Weak or interrupted urine flow

• Frequent pain or stiffness in the lower back, hips, or upper thighs

RiverView Urologist Dr. Eric Schommer and Forrest LaPorte, CNP, will be conducting the screenings. To make an appointment for a screening, please call 281.9392.