Alluma reinstates masking requirement

Due to the continued spread of the highly contagious delta variant, Alluma will again require all staff and clients, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear masks in all Alluma facilities and during all indoor face-to-face services, effective Monday, August 16.

“Our region has seen increases in COVID cases, and even those who are vaccinated can transmit the virus. Our Risk, Safety, and Compliance Committee elected to follow health care best practices to protect the safety of clients, visitors, and staff,” said Joan Tronson, Chief Human Resources Officer and Compliance Manager for Alluma.

Alluma’s decision aligns with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health. Children under age two and people with certain health conditions who may have difficulty wearing a mask or face covering safely are not required to wear masks.

About Alluma

Alluma is an inclusive nonprofit organization based in Crookston, Minnesota. Our story began in 1962 with a vision of building a community-based care system to ensure high-quality access to mental health services in the region. For nearly 60 years, we've provided evidence-based, client-focused care in northwestern Minnesota. Alluma takes an uncommon approach, integrating mental health and substance use care into overall wellbeing. Rooted in research and focused on relationships, we go above and beyond to build capacity in individuals and help clients get connected. We are open for everyone, anytime. Clients, teammates, caregivers, friends and families, and allies. You matter to Alluma, and we're here to help. Get to know us at allumacares.org.