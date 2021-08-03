Glenmore, RiverView Foundations work together to offer scholarships in Addiction Studies

Submitted

RiverView Health

The Glenmore Foundation recently established an addiction scholarship program through the RiverView Foundation in an effort to provide advanced training for professional development to those serving the therapeutic needs of individuals and families suffering from the disease of addiction.

The scholarship will be given to students seeking a degree and/or licensure in the field of addiction studies, addiction counseling, co-occurring disorder treatment or mental/chemical health fields. Preference for the four, $2,500 scholarships will go to candidates intending to work in the Northwestern Minnesota region.

"Addiction is a family disease,’’ stated RiverView Recovery Center Director Curtis Hamre, LADC. “This generous scholarship program is an investment in the future care of those suffering from the disease of addiction. These scholarships are an essential tool in ensuring that our family and community members have access to dedicated, professional staff, giving exceptional care through evidence-based therapies, attaining exceptional outcomes in sobriety and recovery."

Hamre and members of the Glenmore Foundation believe the scholarship program can help with the shortage of addiction counselors in the area.

“The challenge of overcoming chemical dependency is, in and of itself, full of obstacles for a person on the road to recovery,’’ shared Stephen D. Larson, chair of the Glenmore Foundation Board. “The lack of consistent, quality access to chemical health providers creates an additional obstacle for people struggling with chemical dependency, which is especially true of rural Minnesota. Implementing a scholarship program, and other incentives, to retain quality chemical dependency providers is one of the steps to which Glenmore Foundation is committed in attempting to overcome this obstacle.”

Thanks to the Glenmore Foundation’s gift of $10,000, any donations given to this scholarship program through the RiverView Foundation will be matched, making an even bigger impact on the community, shared RiverView Foundation Director Randy Schoenborn

If you are interested in applying for the Glenmore Foundation/RiverView Recovery Center Scholarship, applications are available by calling Schoenborn at 218.281.9249, by email at rschoenborn@riverviewhealth.org, or by visiting RiverView’s website at www.riverviewhealth.org under the Scholarship heading.

For more information on donating to this effort, please contact Schoenborn with the contact information given above.