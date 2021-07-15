MOVE. POLK COUNTY is back in action for 2021

Submitted

MOVE. POLK COUNTY (MPC) is back in action for 2021! MPC is hoping to encourage all and everyone to get their MOVE ON to a healthier lifestyle this summer! We know how important it is to get out and be active. Regular movement helps our body, mind, and spirit! Just 30 minutes of activity a day can help reduce stress, increase energy levels, boost mood, improve sleep, maintain a healthy body weight, and build healthy muscles. In addition, regular physical activity reduces the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and cancer.

The Polk County Wellness Coalition is excited to announce Move. Polk County starts on Wednesday, July 14 and runs through September 8. Participation is free and is open and encouraged for all community members! Participants can sign up to receive weekly motivational e-mails to keep you on track and moving. Polk County walking trails will be featured in the weekly emails to encourage participants to get out and explore in new ways. However, you move, there are many types of activity that count towards checking off a 30-minute box on your MPC map. Activity or movement ideas that provide lots of health benefits include; walking, biking, rollerblading, swimming, dancing, gardening, raking, jogging, kayaking, even mowing or cleaning…anything that keeps you moving!

Are you ready to start the challenge? If you are interested in participating, email: Amanda.lien@co.polk.mn.us with MPC in the subject line for a map or pick up your map at Polk County Public Health in Crookston (816 Marin Avenue), East Grand Forks (1424 Central Ave) or McIntosh (250 Cleveland Ave.). You can download your own map at www.co.polk.mn.us under the Public Health Department tab or scan the QR code provided with this article. Complete a map and turn it in for a chance to win prizes! Drawings will occur biweekly on 7/28, 8/11, 8/25, and 9/8 with a FINAL prize drawing from all maps at the end. The more maps you complete, the more your chance of winning increases.

Polk County Public Health and the Polk County Wellness Coalition are working to make healthy choices easier. For more information about Move. Polk County or the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) contact Amanda Lien by phone at 218-281-3385 or by email at: amanda.lien@co.polk.mn.us

To register online visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/movepolkcounty