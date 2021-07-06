RiverView Health to offer rehab services in Fertile

Times Report

Crookston Times

RiverView Health has announced it will expand its services in the Fertile community this fall with the addition of Rehab Services.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will begin offering physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy in Fertile starting in the fall of 2021,’’ shared Crystal Maruska, director of Rehab Services. “We know there is a therapy need in the Fertile and surrounding communities for these services, and we are happy to start these service lines.’’

Rehab Services will be housed in the Community Center. The existing RiverView Clinic will remain as is with medical care provided by Dr. Erik Kanten, Family Medicine with OB; Dr. Maneesh Kanal, Internal Medicine; Erika Beckett, CNP; and Paul Reese, PA; in addition to lab and diagnostic imaging services.

Maruska reported that “another equally exciting’’ announcement is that Steve Poissant, a longtime, well-respected physical therapist in Fertile, has signed on with RiverView to serve as the primary physical therapist for the new location. Poissant will continue to provide physical therapy at his current location in Fertile until RiverView’s new facility opens, as not to disrupt the delivery of services.

Watch for more information as the opening nears. For more information on Rehab Services at RiverView Health, call 218.281.9463.