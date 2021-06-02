Altru Health announces upcoming closure of clinic in Red Lake Falls

Submitted

Crookston Times

Altru Health System has made the difficult decision to close their clinic in Red Lake Falls, with clinical services ending June 25, 2021. Therapy services will remain available at the clinic for the short-term and will operate in a new location in the coming months.

More details on this location to follow.

Clinical services will be available via virtual care, or, at nearby Altru Clinics in Thief River Falls, Erskine and Crookston.

“Altru remains committed to the Red Lake Falls community,” expressed Heather Strandell, Director of Primary Care. “Our facility requires a remodel that is not viable to complete at this time. Our therapy team will remain in the community and our providers and care teams in the region are working diligently to find new ways to provide care to our clinical patients.”

Altru intends to focus on telemedicine and virtual care services and expand partnerships to ensure continued care for Red Lake Falls. Patients who have scheduled appointments before June 25 will continue to be seen at Altru Clinic, if an appointment is scheduled after that date for a clinical appointment, our team will be in contact to reschedule as necessary. Therapy appointments will continue as planned at this time.

About Altru Health System

Based in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Altru Health System is a physician-led, multispecialty group practice with an acute care hospital, Level II trauma center, specialty hospital, more than two dozen Grand Forks and regional practice locations, and a large home care network. Altru Health System was the first member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, extending Mayo Clinic knowledge and expertise to the patients we serve. For more information, visit altru.org.