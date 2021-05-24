Virtual session May 26 on treatment options for overactive bladder

Times Report

Did you know one in six adults has an overactive bladder? Maybe you are one of those who feel like your bladder is out of control. If so, there’s help. Overactive bladder is a treatable condition.

Join Dr. Kari Wessman, OB/GYN at RiverView Health, for a virtual discussion on overactive bladder and treatment options that can get you back to living life. The online event takes place on Wednesday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m.

The presentation will:

• Explore conditions, causes, and symptoms.

• Help you understand all of your treatment options.

• Educate you on which therapy options Medicare and private insurers cover.

While an overactive bladder is more common than vision problems and diabetes, it is not normal, and you shouldn’t have to live with it.

To register for the virtual event, go to https://medtronic.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jkWzx640QAOtATO5HDAmHw