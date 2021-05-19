RiverView Health continues mask use requirement

Times Report

In its ongoing effort to ensure patients receive care in a safe, healthy environment, RiverView Health announced they will continue to require anyone entering one of its facilities to wear a mask at this time.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health recently relaxed mask use for members of the general public, the change does not apply to healthcare settings. RiverView Health will continue to follow all current COVID-19 infection prevention and control recommendations to protect its vulnerable patient population. Therefore, all staff, patients and visitors must continue to wear masks as recommended in all healthcare facilities.

RiverView would like to thank the community for its continued support throughout the pandemic to help make RiverView Health an exceptional place to receive care.