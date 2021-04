Times Report

A 66th Polk County resident has died from complications related to the COVID-19 virus, and the Minnesota Department of Health reports in its April 15 COVID update that the person is between the ages of 40 to 44.

The MDH also reports that Wednesday saw a significant jump in COVID-19 cases in Polk County, with 21 new confirmed cases and 4 probable.

Since the pandemic began, Polk County has had 3,598 confirmed COVID-19 cases.