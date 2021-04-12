PCPH presented with Reaching Out to Serve Award

Times Report

Crookston Times

In celebration of National Public Health Week April 5-11, RiverView Health has announced that Polk County Public Health (PCPH) is its 2020 Reaching Out to Serve award recipient.

For 30 years, RiverView has recognized individuals, groups, and programs with the Reaching Out to Serve Award. The award symbolizes RiverView’s mission of serving the region while demonstrating innovativeness voluntary of self-initiated efforts and improving the access, quality, or cost-effectiveness of healthcare.

“Polk County Public Health has been a wonderful leader and partner, not only for RiverView Health but for the businesses and communities it serves during this COVID-19 pandemic,’’ said April Grunhovd, RiverView’s VP of Patient Care/CNO. “Our team at RiverView Health is blessed by our partnership and collaboration with Polk County Public Health, and grateful for their leadership and the support provided to our team, our communities, and our patients.’’

A few highlights of the support PCPH has provided over the last year include:

• Consulting on questions related to patient and employee isolation and quarantine

• Supporting education to healthcare providers, inclusive of attending provider planning calls when requested

• Volunteering to take on contact investigations and contact tracings for Polk County residents in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health

• Frequently updating media via news releases, social media, and live informational videos and collaborating with RiverView Health and other partners on messages

• Establishing and hosting the Rise And Shine Virtual Coffee & Connection to support virtual connectedness

• Obtaining the feedback of county partners in planning for COVID-19 vaccinations

“We are honored and thank RiverView for recognizing Polk County Public Health with the Reaching Out to Serve award for 2020,’’ said Sarah Reese, director of PCPH. “We have a long-standing public-private working relationship with RiverView Health, and the COVID-19 response has only strengthened our collaboration. I am grateful for our (RiverView and PCPH) collective efforts - leadership during the bright spots and when times were tough, thoughtful and innovative solutions for each new challenge that popped up, and a tremendously strong commitment to serving others.”