Polk County vaccination locations listed for 16+

Polk County Public Health, in partnership with its healthcare and pharmacy partners, is advising county residents what they need to do and who they need to contact to get vaccinated.

The State of Minnesota recently announced that anyone age 16 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are Polk County locations you can contact to make a vaccination appointment:

• Altru Clinic - Crookston - Visit your MyChart or call 281-9100

• Essentia Health - Visit your MyChart or call 218 435-1212

• Nord's Pharmacy - Fosston - Call 218 435-6646

• Palubicki's Pharmacy - Call 218 435-1000

• Polk County Public Health - Visit the Polk County Public Health website or Call 218 521-8350

• RiverView Health - Call 281-9595

• Sanford- East Grand Forks - Visit sanfordhealth.org or call 218 773-6800

• Thrifty White - Crookston - Visit thriftywhite.com

Learn more at https://www.co.polk.mn.us/191/Public-Health