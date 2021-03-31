RiverView now offers COVID-19 vaccination to anyone 16 and older
Submitted
Crookston Times
As Minnesota moves into the final eligibility expansion for the COVID-19 vaccine, RiverView Health is now offering the vaccine to anyone 16 and older.
Minnesota has become a national leader in getting shots into arms quickly. Last week Minnesota was ranked number one in the country for the percentage of vaccine doses administered.
To schedule a vaccine, please call the RiverView Clinic at 281-9595.
Even after vaccination, RiverView asks everyone to continue to protect themselves, their loved ones, and neighbors by wearing a mask, washing their hands, maintaining social distance, and staying home when feeling sick.