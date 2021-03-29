Social Work Month theme is ‘Social Workers are Essential’

Submitted

Each day more than 700,000 social workers nationwide make life better for others.

They empower people, giving them skills and encouragement they need to overcome life’s challenges. They also link clients to resources they may need to live more fulfilled lives.

Social workers are everywhere. They work in schools, helping children get the services they need to get the best possible education. They are in mental health centers and private practices, helping people overcome mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety and substance use disorders.

They protect children from neglect and abuse and help form new families through adoption. Social workers are in hospitals, helping patients get the best possible care not only while in treatment but when they return to their families and communities. And they help people cope with the loss of loved ones.

Social workers also play a vital role in community organizations and local, state, and federal governments, helping create programs and policies that help make our society a better and more equitable place for all.

This year’s theme for Social Work Month is “Social Workers are Essential.” Social workers are woven into the fabric of our society, although they are often unsung heroes. As our nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, and racial unrest, social workers are needed more than ever.

These include social workers such as Janelle Artmann, a school-based social worker in Mahnomen who builds connections with kids and families, bridging support between the school and community; Matt Keller, an EMDR-trained social worker who supports first responders and veterans after traumatic events; and Stephanie Philyaw, a community-based social worker in Polk and Red Lake County and school-based therapist in Fosston, who helps children and families reach their individual and family goals.

We urge you to learn more about the essential work of social workers and their positive, life-changing work.

