Application period open for five scholarships through RiverView Foundation

Crookston Times

Once again, it’s time for scholarship opportunities offered through the RiverView Foundation. Applications for the following scholarships are due to the Foundation office by noon on April 15.

Bishop Afonya Healthcare Scholarship: In honor and memory of his father, Bishop Afonya, Dr. Idatonye Afonya has established the Bishop Afonya Healthcare Scholarship. Dr. Idatonye Afonya is a retired general surgeon who served RiverView Health as a valued member of the medical staff. This $1,000 scholarship is given to any resident of RiverView’s service area within a 30-mile radius of Crookston. The recipient must either be enrolled or with an intention to enroll in a post-secondary program in a healthcare field.

Lenertz Family Healthcare Scholarship: In recognition of the time and efforts Thomas C. Lenertz provided to the establishment and advancement of the RiverView Health Foundation, its Board of Directors established the Lenertz Family Healthcare Scholarship. As one of the RiverView Foundation’s original founders in 1990, Lenertz was instrumental in all development stages of the Foundation. As RiverView Health CEO, he continued to serve the Foundation as an ex-officio member of the Board of Directors until his December 2000 retirement. The $1,000 Lenertz Family Healthcare Scholarship will be awarded to two recipients from RiverView’s service area who are pursuing post-secondary education in a healthcare field.

June E. Shaver Healthcare Scholarship: In memory of long-time Crookston community and healthcare champion June Shaver, the RiverView Foundation has established the June E. Shaver Healthcare Scholarship for area students who have completed one semester of college, are enrolled in a second semester and are pursuing a healthcare degree. The scholarship is open to students from the communities of Crookston, Climax, Fertile, Mentor, Erskine, Red Lake Falls, Warren, Argyle, Stephen, Fisher, and East Grand Forks. A stipend of up to $1,000 will be awarded to each year’s scholarship recipient. June Shaver served as the administrator of the Northwestern Clinic in Crookston from 1953 until her retirement in 1983. She passed away in 2014 at the age of 94.

Richard Maves Healthcare Scholarship: In memory of Crookston community member Richard Maves, the Richard Maves Healthcare Scholarship is for area high school graduates who are enrolled and are pursuing a degree in a healthcare field. A stipend of up to $1,000 will be awarded to each year’s scholarship recipient. Applicants must be RiverView employees or live within the 30-mile radius of RiverView Health in Crookston. Richard Maves was a kindhearted person known for his impeccable work ethic. His life legacy was his career as a pharmacist and successful business owner. Richard managed Eagle Drug in downtown Crookston for thirty plus years. He was self-motivated, highly successful, and well respected by his retail clients and friends. He passed away in 2015 at the age of 80.

Lynette “Pud’’ Joseph Healthcare Scholarship: This scholarship is in memory of Joseph’s dedication to the nursing profession and the countless number of patients she so compassionately cared for over the years. She loved her RiverView family and spent 49 years providing patient care and training nurses and students to be their very best. Joseph passed away in 2020. The scholarship is open to residents within a 30-mile radius of RiverView. Applicants must be accepted into a LPN or initial (pre-licensure) RN nursing program (Associate degree or Baccalaureate degree). A stipend of $500 will be awarded to each year’s scholarship recipient.

Guidelines and applications for the Afonya, Lenertz, Shaver, Maves, and Joseph scholarships are available online at www.riverviewhealth.org/foundation/scholarships/, by calling the Foundation office at 281-9249, emailing Foundation Director Randy Schoenborn at rschoenborn@riverviewhealth.org, or by stopping at the Foundation office located at 721 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston.