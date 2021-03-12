In wake of Walz announcement, RiverView expands COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

Times Report

COVID-19 vaccination has moved another step forward with Gov. Tim Walz announcing this week the eligibility for vaccination of another 1.8 million Minnesotans made up of front-line workers and those with preexisting conditions.

Walz announced that the state had reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of Minnesotans ages 65 and older several weeks ahead of schedule, allowing for the move to the next two phases.

RiverView is now taking calls on the COVID-19 Hotline for those in Tiers 2 and 3 who would like to get on the waitlist for a COVID vaccination when it becomes available at RiverView. The hotline number is 218.470.7983. The following information defines the tiers now eligible for vaccination:

Phase 1b Tier 2

Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD & CHF)

Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers

Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness

Phase 1b Tier 3

People age 45-64 years with one or more underlying medical conditions on the CDC site listed below.

People age 16 or 18-44 years with two or more underlying medical conditions on the CDC site listed below.

People age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing. Multigenerational homes is defined as households where people from two or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild. Does not include a parent or guardian caring for a child or teen.

The below list of underlying medical conditions for phase 1b was adapted from conditions listed on CDC’s People with Certain Medical Conditions (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html)

Until you are vaccinated, RiverView asks everyone to continue to protect themselves, their loved ones, and neighbors by wearing a mask, washing their hands, maintaining social distance, and staying home when feeling sick.

Call RiverView’s COVID-19 Hotline at 218.470.7983 with questions.