Benedictine Auxiliary will be at Hugo’s March 5 selling coupon books for a fundraiser

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Benedictine Living Community Auxiliary of Crookston will be at Hugo’s Family Marketplace on Friday, March 5 from 1:30-6 p.m. to sell Hugo’s coupon books as a fundraiser to raise money for a new wheelchair accessible outdoor apparatus, BLC Volunteer Coordinator Ashley Melsa told the Times.

The Auxilary is also looking for new members and will be hosting a meet at the Golden Link Senior Center at 11:30 a.m. on March 23. Interested individuals should join them or contact Melsa at 281-9723 for more information.