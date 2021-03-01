Public Health is reaching out to those 65 years and older who would like to be vaccinated

Submitted

Crookston Times

Polk County Public Health, along with our local healthcare and pharmacy partners, are making great progress with COVID-19 vaccine distribution in our community. If you or someone you know is 65 years of age or older and have not been vaccinated, please reach out to your healthcare provider, pharmacy, or Polk County Public Health at 218.281.3385.

“As vaccine availability continues to increase, we are committed to working closely with our local partners to vaccinate eligible individuals as quickly as possible following the guidance from the State of Minnesota” said Sarah Reese, Director, Polk County Public Health. As more vaccine becomes available, everyone will have the opportunity to receive it.

Please continue to do your part by slowing the spread of COVID-19 by practicing preventative habits such as wearing a mask, staying 6 feet from others, washing your hands often and staying home if sick.

For more COVID-19 Vaccine information, visit the MDH Vaccine page at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine.html

Together We Can get vaccinated.

Learn more:

Visit the Polk County Coronavirus Response Hub (https://coronavirus-response-pcg.hub.arcgis.com/ ), the Minnesota Department of Health (https://www.health.state.mn.us/ ) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/ ) websites for more COVID-19 information. Follow Polk County Public Health on social media for local updates.